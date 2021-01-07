Virgin Galactic says test flight problem identified | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: January 07, 2021 09:31 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic says it has completed analysis of why its spacecraft’s rocket did not ignite during a test flight over New Mexico and work to fix the problem has begun.

The company says in a statement Thursday that once the work is verified a timeline for the next test flight will be announced.

The spacecraft had two pilots aboard when it was released from its mothership on Dec. 12 on what was supposed to be its first flight into space from Spaceport America. The spacecraft instead glided to a landing.

At the time, Virgin Galactic said the onboard computer monitoring the rocket lost connection.


