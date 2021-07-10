Virgin Galatic is set to launch in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Virgin Galatic is set to launch in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 10, 2021 06:54 PM
Created: July 10, 2021 05:15 PM

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M.-The first passenger flight “Passenger” is set to lift off from Spaceport America Sunday.

Founder of Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson, and five other people will take a 3-minute trip into space before gliding back to earth.

The entire flight is expected to last about two hours.

KOB 4 will have live coverage of the flight Sunday, starting at 7:45 a.m.


