Virgin Galatic is set to launch in NM

Updated: July 10, 2021 06:54 PM
Created: July 10, 2021 05:15 PM
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M.-The first passenger flight “Passenger” is set to lift off from Spaceport America Sunday.
Founder of Virgin Galactic, Sir Richard Branson, and five other people will take a 3-minute trip into space before gliding back to earth.
The entire flight is expected to last about two hours.
KOB 4 will have live coverage of the flight Sunday, starting at 7:45 a.m.
