Virtual celebrations scheduled for Native American Heritage Month

"We welcome a lot of international travelers and travelers from within the United States, and that is a frequently asked question, 'are these people still living? I'm Pueblo, so yes, we're still living,' Moore said.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is celebrating Native American Heritage Month differently this year.

"Because of COVID and because we're shut down, we're really pumping full our virtual programs," Moore said.

The programs include video talks on Pueblo culture.

"Here in the western hemisphere, there were many different cultures, many different societies, many different languages," Moore said.

