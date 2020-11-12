Virtual celebrations scheduled for Native American Heritage Month

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- November is Native American Heritage Month.
There are over 570 federally-recognized tribes across the United States. New Mexico is home to 23 of the tribes, 19 Pueblo tribes, three Apache tribes and the Dine.
"We are a people who have contributed greatly to the history of the United States and New Mexico," said Rachel Moore of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Moore says many people have the misconception that Native Americans are no longer around.
"We welcome a lot of international travelers and travelers from within the United States, and that is a frequently asked question, 'are these people still living? I'm Pueblo, so yes, we're still living,' Moore said.
The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is celebrating Native American Heritage Month differently this year.
"Because of COVID and because we're shut down, we're really pumping full our virtual programs," Moore said.
The programs include video talks on Pueblo culture.
"Here in the western hemisphere, there were many different cultures, many different societies, many different languages," Moore said.
