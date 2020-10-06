Virtual event aims to help New Mexico farmworkers

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —There’s no question that New Mexico farmworkers have faced a challenging season due to the pandemic. That’s why Yelp Albuquerque and the New Mexico Coalition of Agricultural Workers are stepping up to help out by organizing a virtual event.
"They're going to tell stories about what it's been like in particular through COVID going out into those fields and harvesting the food that we eat,” said Howie Kaibel, community director for Yelp Albuquerque.
Kaibel said that many of the workers are part of minority groups that need the most protection.
"For the most part, this is a population that is marginalized and not really in front of us ever, but this year when it comes to sanitation, having transportation, the basics that they're going to need to do the work out in the fields and to just live without concern for the pandemic or just being protected from the pandemic,” he added.
People on the front lines of the food chain will share their stories during the one-hour Zoom event.
"One is going to be with a man who, as a young boy, came here and started working in the fields. Literally would go to school during the day and would come home and start working the fields every night. He was working 40 hours a week,” Kaibel said.
The virtual event will also kick off a two-week food and clothing drive to help get those workers essential items like pants, hats, shoes and handkerchiefs.
"They work in close proximity to each other so handkerchiefs for example, is something that everyone out in the fields can use,” he said.
The donation drive starts Wednesday and will run through Oct. 21. People can drop off the supplies at both locations of Nexus Brewery, Tin Can Alley, Green Jeans Farmery and Pet Food Gone Wild.
"I think the pandemic is showing us that in times of need, we can get things done quickly,” Kaibel said.
The virtual Zoom call begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. To join the conversation, click here.
