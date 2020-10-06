Virtual event aims to help New Mexico farmworkers

People on the front lines of the food chain will share their stories during the one-hour Zoom event.

"One is going to be with a man who, as a young boy, came here and started working in the fields. Literally would go to school during the day and would come home and start working the fields every night. He was working 40 hours a week,” Kaibel said.

The virtual event will also kick off a two-week food and clothing drive to help get those workers essential items like pants, hats, shoes and handkerchiefs.

"They work in close proximity to each other so handkerchiefs for example, is something that everyone out in the fields can use,” he said.

The donation drive starts Wednesday and will run through Oct. 21. People can drop off the supplies at both locations of Nexus Brewery, Tin Can Alley, Green Jeans Farmery and Pet Food Gone Wild.

"I think the pandemic is showing us that in times of need, we can get things done quickly,” Kaibel said.

The virtual Zoom call begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. To join the conversation, click here.