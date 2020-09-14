Virtual New Mexico State Fair begins | KOB 4
Virtual New Mexico State Fair begins

Casey Torres
Created: September 14, 2020 10:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 2020 State Fair is going virtual from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20. Students with 4-H are still competing to show their best.

High school students Cassidy Jimenez and Kindal Smith couldn't wait to show off their projects.

Jimenez is a junior at Los Alamos High School competing in the New Mexico Culture category. She's creating baked goods and a corn husk doll.

Instead of showing up to Expo New Mexico the day before and pulling an all-nighter to bake her goods, Cassidy sent in pictures of her creations.

Kindal Smith is a senior at Logan High School. She's showing her steer, Marvin, virtually. 

"I think I love seeing everyone from across New Mexico coming together to just show what we learned through 4-H and what we practiced all  year," said Jimenez.

Both are missing the experience the State Fair has to offer.

"When you walk into the show ring – that feeling that you get. The way you feel is just amazing," said Smith.

But that feeling is still a little numb after hearing the fair is virtual.

"I was a little bit bummed because it's going to be my last showing," said Smith.

Jimenez said, "I was a little sad that it wouldn't be (in person) cause usually I get to set up the projects and assist people who are judging."

 However, both are happy they will still able to show their projects even without their friends, family and an audience. They hope next year will be better.

To check out the 2020 virtual fair, click here.


