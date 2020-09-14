Virtual New Mexico State Fair begins

Kindal Smith is a senior at Logan High School. She's showing her steer, Marvin, virtually.

"I think I love seeing everyone from across New Mexico coming together to just show what we learned through 4-H and what we practiced all year," said Jimenez.

Both are missing the experience the State Fair has to offer.

"When you walk into the show ring – that feeling that you get. The way you feel is just amazing," said Smith.

But that feeling is still a little numb after hearing the fair is virtual.

"I was a little bit bummed because it's going to be my last showing," said Smith.

Jimenez said, "I was a little sad that it wouldn't be (in person) cause usually I get to set up the projects and assist people who are judging."

However, both are happy they will still able to show their projects even without their friends, family and an audience. They hope next year will be better.

To check out the 2020 virtual fair, click here.