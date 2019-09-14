Virtual reality used to highlight uranium contamination | KOB 4
Advertisement

Virtual reality used to highlight uranium contamination

Virtual reality used to highlight uranium contamination

The Associated Press
September 14, 2019 11:04 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - Activists are using virtual reality technology to focus on areas of the Navajo Nation affected by uranium contamination.
    
The Gallup Independent reports the arts collective Bombshelltoe has collected 360-degree footage of Churchrock, New Mexico, to show how people and the land have changed since a 1979 uranium mill spill.
    
The project started four years ago after Washington, D.C.-based nuclear policy program manager Lovely Umayam met Navajo activist Sunny Dooley at an event in Santa Fe.
    
Umayam says the group wanted to use the new technology of virtual reality with the stories to show the impact of uranium mining.
    
In 1979, a dam on the Navajo Nation near Church Rock broke at an evaporation pond, releasing 94 million gallons (356 million liters) of radioactive waste to the Puerco River.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 14, 2019 11:04 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location
Albuquerque restaurant moves after vandals targeted previous location
Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
5-year-old girl found dead following Amber Alert
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Advertisement



Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Mother, grandmother, 17-year-old among victims of deadly shooting
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Neighbors detail night of chaos when 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured
Virtual reality used to highlight uranium contamination
Virtual reality used to highlight uranium contamination
Albuquerque MMA fighters using CBD to combat pain
Albuquerque MMA fighters using CBD to combat pain