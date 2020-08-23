Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens

Three people were arrested and charged with Marten’s murder—Victoria’s mother Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales and his cousin Jessica Kelley. Those murder charges were eventually downgraded.

It was eventually determined years later that Gonzales and Martens were not there when Victoria died, but the DA’s office said Kelley and a fourth suspect were.

Kelley pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. Martens pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death. Both of them will get sentenced after Gonzales goes to trial.

Gonzales has blamed his cousin from the very beginning. Gonzales’ attorney said a fourth suspect was not present and he is pushing to get the case thrown out because he said the state violated his client’s right to a speedy trial.

The judge in the Marten’s case, Judge Charles Brown, still needs to weigh in on two motions—Gonzales’ motion to dismiss and the state’s motion to have the judge recuse himself. No hearing dates have been set.

No one has been convicted of murder in the case of Victoria Martens.

As for Joell Leah, she said the fight for justice and tougher penalties for predators will persists not only for Victoria, but other kids who are at risk of falling through the cracks.