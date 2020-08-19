Virus exposure closes 3 central New Mexico medical practices | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Updated: August 19, 2020 10:47 AM
Created: August 19, 2020 10:45 AM

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — A central New Mexico family that has three medical practices has closed its offices due to coronavirus exposure. Two members of the family are recovering from symptoms of the virus.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Dr. Roland Sanchez, who has a family practice in Belen, New Mexico, and his wife, Elia, have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A statement from the family didn’t provide details of their condition.

On Tuesday, state health officials reported an additional 79 cases to bring the total since the pandemic began to 23,579.

Five deaths were also reported Tuesday, bringing that total to 723.


