Virus outbreak hampers 2020 Census efforts in New Mexico

“When you consider that so many New Mexicans haven’t even received an invitation to participate, it’s no surprise we lag in responses,” Padilla-Jackson said.

In those counties where hand-delivery isn’t a major consideration, officials said residents are responding at or above the national average. For example, Bernalillo, Chaves and Los Alamos counties all have participation rates over 45%.

Rural areas that include Catron, Mora and Rio Arriba counties have response rates in the single digits.

The U.S. Census Bureau plans to resume field operations in June.

State officials have been pushing for everyone to participate since it helps determine allocation of billions of dollars in federal funding.

To complete your census form online, click here. If you would like to do it by phone, call 1-844-330-2020.