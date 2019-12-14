Visitor center along historic Route 66 gets more funding

The Associated Press
Created: December 14, 2019 11:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elected officials in New Mexico's most populous county plan to spend another $1.5 million to further support the construction of a visitor center along historic Route 66.
Bernalillo County commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the allocation during a recent meeting.
The money has been set aside pending a comprehensive marketing analysis on the center.
Officials have said the goal is to create a space that celebrates Route 66 while serving the local community.
One of the first roads in the U.S. highway system, Route 66 ran through eight states, connecting tourists with friendly diners in small towns.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)