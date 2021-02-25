Vitalant needs blood donations following winter storm

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The winter weather in mid-February impacted the blood supply for Vitalant in New Mexico and Texas. The blood bank is hoping more people will schedule an appointment to donate.
“We are in a constant state of catch up,” said Andrew Sharpless, a donor recruitment representative. “We had a lot of difficulties down in our southeast area in Roswell, as well as in Farmington. And then we saw quite a bit of drop off in people showing up to blood drives in Albuquerque.”
However, the low temps in Texas that left thousands without electricity also hit the blood bank supply in New Mexico.
“Texas is part of our division here in New Mexico. We kind of work together, so we’re both currently in the same boat. What affects Texas affects New Mexico, and vice versa,” Sharpless said.
He explained about 1,200 units of blood were not collected when people canceled and some blood banks closed for a few days in both states. 350 units are needed for New Mexico every day, therefore Vitalant lost about three to four days’ worth of blood supply.
