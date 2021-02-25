Vitalant needs blood donations following winter storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The winter weather in mid-February impacted the blood supply for Vitalant in New Mexico and Texas. The blood bank is hoping more people will schedule an appointment to donate.

“We are in a constant state of catch up,” said Andrew Sharpless, a donor recruitment representative. “We had a lot of difficulties down in our southeast area in Roswell, as well as in Farmington. And then we saw quite a bit of drop off in people showing up to blood drives in Albuquerque.”