Vitalant to host nearly 300 blood donation events amid shortage | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Vitalant to host nearly 300 blood donation events amid shortage

Vitalant to host nearly 300 blood donation events amid shortage

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 10, 2021 02:11 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Between now and October 7, Vitalant is hosting nearly 300 blood donation events across New Mexico to address a donation shortage.

Extreme weather events amid the pandemic have created an urgent need for blood donations. Researchers estimate blood donations have declined between 30-70% in most developed nations while U.S. hospitals have seen a significant rise in demand for surgeries that require blood products.

In recent months, hurricanes, large-scale wildfires and other extreme weather have forced blood donation groups to cancel hundreds of additional donations events, despite the disasters creating a greater need for blood products. 

"The need for Type O blood is especially urgent,” a Vitalant spokesperson said. “Type O is the most transfused blood type, and O Negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.”

To learn more about the events and to schedule an appointment, visit Vitalant's website or call either 877-258-4825 or 505-246-1457. To search for donation events based on your zip code, visit Vitalant's donations portal.
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 578 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 578 additional COVID-19 cases
Woman warns others after being locked inside a porta-potty
Woman warns others after being locked inside a porta-potty
Auction of Albuquerque park upsets community members
Auction of Albuquerque park upsets community members
Misperceptions about Elephant Butte water levels hurt tourism
Misperceptions about Elephant Butte water levels hurt tourism