Vitalant to host nearly 300 blood donation events amid shortage

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 10, 2021 02:11 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Between now and October 7, Vitalant is hosting nearly 300 blood donation events across New Mexico to address a donation shortage.
Extreme weather events amid the pandemic have created an urgent need for blood donations. Researchers estimate blood donations have declined between 30-70% in most developed nations while U.S. hospitals have seen a significant rise in demand for surgeries that require blood products.
In recent months, hurricanes, large-scale wildfires and other extreme weather have forced blood donation groups to cancel hundreds of additional donations events, despite the disasters creating a greater need for blood products.
"The need for Type O blood is especially urgent,” a Vitalant spokesperson said. “Type O is the most transfused blood type, and O Negative is what emergency room personnel reach for when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.”
To learn more about the events and to schedule an appointment, visit Vitalant's website or call either 877-258-4825 or 505-246-1457. To search for donation events based on your zip code, visit Vitalant's donations portal.
