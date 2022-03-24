'Voices of Ukraine': Local Ukrainians speak at UNM community forum

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Byron Lindsey, a retired UNM professor, hosted a "Voices of Ukraine: Know Our Spirit - Hear Our Needs" community forum on campus Thursday night, with the goal of spreading information and getting people motivated to help.
Three women from Ukraine spoke, saying that Ukrainians will keep fighting – and that Russia is committing acts of terrorism.
"Russians are killing civilians," said Yuliana Schevchuk, a UNM student from Ukraine. "With all of this being said, peace will prevail. The good will always win over evil."
Another woman at the forum said her son left UNM in order to go to Ukraine to help refugees there, including his own family. Another woman said her elderly mom is still in Ukraine, and she hasn't been able to leave yet. They hope the U.S. follows through on President Joe Biden's statement that the country will accept refugees. They also hope Ukrainian-born New Mexicans can be a resource for them.
"We can welcome them, we can make them feel better," said Larysa Castillo, a New Mexico nurse from Ukraine. "They are not alone. They have a home. They can find a home here."
One way to help right now is to donate. One of the women who spoke at the forum, Lyudmyla Kostyk, has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for medical supplies and emergency response kits that will be sent directly to Ukraine.
