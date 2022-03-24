'Voices of Ukraine': Local Ukrainians speak at UNM community forum

"Russians are killing civilians," said Yuliana Schevchuk, a UNM student from Ukraine. "With all of this being said, peace will prevail. The good will always win over evil."

Another woman at the forum said her son left UNM in order to go to Ukraine to help refugees there, including his own family. Another woman said her elderly mom is still in Ukraine, and she hasn't been able to leave yet. They hope the U.S. follows through on President Joe Biden's statement that the country will accept refugees. They also hope Ukrainian-born New Mexicans can be a resource for them.