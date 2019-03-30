Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver

Jonathan “Wodi” Mader, the organizer of the tournament, said he wanted to bring the volleyball community together to show support for Porter’s family.

Each player paid a fee to enter the tournament. Mader said all the proceeds will go to Porter’s family.

Porter’s father played with close friends of his son. They all wore green shirts with the last name “Porter” on the back.

Porter’s father wants to make a scholarship fund in honor of his son. Events like the volleyball tournament on Saturday will help fund the scholarship.

Close friends of Porter were happy to play one of his favorite sports and to see a great turnout.

“It warms my heart so much to see how much of an impact James made on, not only our lives, but everyone’s life,” said Oksana Tretiak. “It’s comforting to see how many people love him cause we love him so much.”

Being able to celebrate Porter’s life made coping with the loss easier for some friends.

“The last few weeks have been really hard, but today, I feel happier to be here and everybody else be here like celebrating,” said Dominic Lopez. “I’m enjoying myself today which hasn’t happened in a while.”

His friends said Porter was an amazing person and they will miss him more than anything.