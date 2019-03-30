Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver

Casey Torres
March 30, 2019 07:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 100 people celebrated the life of James Porter at The Sandbar Brewery and Grill by playing in a volleyball tournament.

Advertisement

James Porter, 27, was shot and killed on March 17 by an Uber driver.

Police have identified the suspect as Clayton Benedict, but he has not been charged with a crime.

Jonathan “Wodi” Mader, the organizer of the tournament, said he wanted to bring the volleyball community together to show support for Porter’s family.

Each player paid a fee to enter the tournament. Mader said all the proceeds will go to Porter’s family.

Porter’s father played with close friends of his son. They all wore green shirts with the last name “Porter” on the back.

Porter’s father wants to make a scholarship fund in honor of his son. Events like the volleyball tournament on Saturday will help fund the scholarship.

Close friends of Porter were happy to play one of his favorite sports and to see a great turnout.

“It warms my heart so much to see how much of an impact James made on, not only our lives, but everyone’s life,” said Oksana Tretiak. “It’s comforting to see how many people love him cause we love him so much.”

Being able to celebrate Porter’s life made coping with the loss easier for some friends.

“The last few weeks have been really hard, but today, I feel happier to be here and everybody else be here like celebrating,” said Dominic Lopez. “I’m enjoying myself today which hasn’t happened in a while.”

His friends said Porter was an amazing person and they will miss him more than anything.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: March 30, 2019 07:24 PM
Created: March 30, 2019 07:18 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former manager of popular breakfast spot arrested for embezzlement
Cheryl Poitevint
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
Suspect taken into custody after police pursuit
Suspect taken into custody after police pursuit
Police need help finding missing boy
Police need help finding missing boy
Advertisement




Man riding wheelchair across country makes pit stop in Albuquerque
Man riding wheelchair across country makes pit stop in Albuquerque
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
Vigil held for woman killed in possible street racing crash
Ello: New Mexico's new ridesharing service
Ello: New Mexico's new ridesharing service
Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver
Volleyball tournament celebrates life of man killed by Uber driver
Bernalillo County hosts job fair for teens
Bernalillo County hosts job fair for teens