Volunteer firefighter in New Mexico hit by fire truck, dies

The Associated Press
Created: July 21, 2021 04:12 PM
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they are investigating the death of a volunteer firefighter who was fatally struck by a fire truck.
They say 59-year-old Janet Tracy of Caballo was at a crash scene south of Truth or Consequences on Tuesday providing aid and support to a victim.
State Police say a fire truck driven by a 52-year-old-male who's also a Caballo volunteer firefighter was being repositioned.
The driver says he didn’t see Tracy and backed over her.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
State Police say the fire truck was not equipped with a backup camera and they aren’t releasing the name of the driver.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)