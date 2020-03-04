Volunteer prosecutors to help handle cases that stem from rape kit backlog

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office wants to make sure its caseload doesn’t get backed as Albuquerque makes progress on its rape kit backlog.
District Attorney Raul Torrez announced the start of “Project Predator.” It brings together 40 volunteer prosecutors who will handle the results of the rapt kits and potentially build cases against the suspects.
“We are now focused in cooperation and coordination with our law enforcement partners, first and foremost, Albuquerque Police Department, in preparing solid cases based on the results we do have from those tested kits,” Torrez said.
Mayor Tim Keller, who has pushed for the testing of rape kits, even as an auditor, said Project Predator could also help make the streets safer.
“It's about getting these rapists off our streets and about bringing justice and closure for survivors,” Keller said.
The 40 volunteer attorneys will come from the Trial Lawyers Association.
“What I hope is that this Project Predator sends a message to predators and rapists that you should not rape women in Albuquerque, and if you do, we're going to catch you and put you in jail,” said attorney Randi McGinn.
The district attorney’s office said the partnership is already getting results. Three people were recently indicted and charged with different forms of sexual assault.
The city says they still have about 20 rape kits left to clear the backlog.
The district attorney’s office says they have 103 lab results that came back with no direct connection to a suspect.
However, they are trying to submit those results to a genealogy site, which is how they recently cracked a 4-year-old cold case.
