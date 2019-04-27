Volunteers across Albuquerque participate in the 'Great American Cleanup'
Kai Porter
April 27, 2019 05:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Saturday, dozens of volunteers across Albuquerque came together to clean up their neighborhood. Neighbors who live near Phil Chacon Park in southeast Albuquerque say it needed a good cleaning.
"I have seen needles for sure, lots of clothing and trash and food... it's pretty bad around here, that's for sure," said Ingrid Hendrix, who lives nearby.
It's part of the Great American Cleanup – the country's largest community improvement program. Each spring, more than 20,000 communities participate in the cleanup.
Matthew Whelan, the city's Solid Waste Management director, said this wasn't the only cleanup event around the city.
"There's over 40 events going on throughout the city, in every area of the city, being organized by neighborhood associations, homeowner's associations," Whelan said.
Hendrix is happy that her next visit to the park will be a little more pleasant now that it's been cleaned up.
"I'm really appreciative of their efforts, this is really great," she said.
