Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Photo: Volunteers of the Valencia County Animal Shelter
Marian Camacho
May 08, 2019 07:35 AM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - Volunteers with the Valencia County Animal Shelter say the shelter is officially at capacity as of 6 p.m. Tuesday and adoptions are needed immediately in order to avoid euthanizations.
According to the group's Facebook page, at least six to eight medium to large-sized dogs need to be adopted out by 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The group posted pictures of multiple dogs on the page they are hoping to adopt out.
The shelter is located at 1209 NM-314 in Los Lunas. The number is 505-866-2479.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: May 08, 2019 07:35 AM
Created: May 08, 2019 07:35 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved