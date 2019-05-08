Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed | KOB 4
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed

Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed

Marian Camacho
May 08, 2019 07:35 AM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - Volunteers with the Valencia County Animal Shelter say the shelter is officially at capacity as of 6 p.m. Tuesday and adoptions are needed immediately in order to avoid euthanizations.

According to the group's Facebook page, at least six to eight medium to large-sized dogs need to be adopted out by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The group posted pictures of multiple dogs on the page they are hoping to adopt out. 

The shelter is located at 1209 NM-314 in Los Lunas. The number is 505-866-2479.

