Volunteers help clean up trashed little league field | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Volunteers help clean up trashed little league field

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 31, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: August 31, 2020 04:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Volunteers showed up at a little league field in Albuquerque Monday to help pick up trash and clean up the mess left behind by vandals, drug users and the homeless.

"It really ticks us off. Especially, the volunteers that come out here, and they really keep up the field," said Eric Goldman, the head umpire for Lobo Little League.

Advertisement

The fields, near I-40 and Carlisle, aren't seeing much use because governor's public health order bans mass gatherings, which would include youth baseball. 

As the site sat empty Monday, there was another attempted break-in of storage containers. 

The Firecrackers club softball team coordinated with Payless Dumpster Service to help clean up the fields. 

The Lobo Little League has cancelled their fall season.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
Homeless move into Albuquerque little league field
Homeless move into Albuquerque little league field
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
Advertisement


BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
BCSO sheriff says Operation Legend is getting results
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
State tourism officials reveal staggering losses due to pandemic
Nonprofit looks to raise $1 million to help New Mexico wine industry
Nonprofit looks to raise $1 million to help New Mexico wine industry