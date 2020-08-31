Volunteers help clean up trashed little league field

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 31, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: August 31, 2020 04:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Volunteers showed up at a little league field in Albuquerque Monday to help pick up trash and clean up the mess left behind by vandals, drug users and the homeless.
"It really ticks us off. Especially, the volunteers that come out here, and they really keep up the field," said Eric Goldman, the head umpire for Lobo Little League.
The fields, near I-40 and Carlisle, aren't seeing much use because governor's public health order bans mass gatherings, which would include youth baseball.
As the site sat empty Monday, there was another attempted break-in of storage containers.
The Firecrackers club softball team coordinated with Payless Dumpster Service to help clean up the fields.
The Lobo Little League has cancelled their fall season.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company