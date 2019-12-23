Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Albuquerque hospital

Ben was one of six babies dressed in a stocking.

“We have a team of six volunteers this year that hand-made the stockings and also crocheted the baby caps that we put on them," said Debbie Cook, a volunteer.

The stockings have been a well-known tradition for 40 years.

“In fact, my husband has a co-worker whose daughter was born here 37 years ago, and they still have that stocking,” Cook said. “We also have nurses on staff, and they're adult kids that have stockings they've kept."