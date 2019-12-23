Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Albuquerque hospital | KOB 4
Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Albuquerque hospital

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: December 23, 2019 05:18 PM
Created: December 23, 2019 03:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Christmas came early for some parents in Albuquerque.

Six babies were born before the holiday at Presbyterian Hospital.

“It's pretty incredible,” said Matt Windsor, a first-time father. “We've been waiting on this for a long time."

His son Ben was born over the weekend, weighing 11 pounds, 8 ounces.

“He came big and healthy and happy and perfect and amazing,” Windsor said.

Ben was one of six babies dressed in a stocking.

“We have a team of six volunteers this year that hand-made the stockings and also crocheted the baby caps that we put on them," said Debbie Cook, a volunteer.

The stockings have been a well-known tradition for 40 years.

“In fact, my husband has a co-worker whose daughter was born here 37 years ago, and they still have that stocking,” Cook said. “We also have nurses on staff, and they're adult kids that have stockings they've kept."


