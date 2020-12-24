Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Presbyterian

Photo: Presbyterian Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For more than 40 years, Presbyterian Hospital has gifted Christmas stockings to families with babies born on Dec. 23, 24 and 25.
Even in a pandemic, the hospital is happy to still be able to spread the Christmas cheer. The stockings have been handmade by volunteers for the past 18 years.
Hospital officials said Christmas stockings will also be gifted to families with babies born during the month of December at their Santa Fe location.
