Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Presbyterian | KOB 4

Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Presbyterian

Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Presbyterian Photo: Presbyterian Hospital

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 24, 2020 09:23 AM
Created: December 24, 2020 09:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For more than 40 years, Presbyterian Hospital has gifted Christmas stockings to families with babies born on Dec. 23, 24 and 25.

Even in a pandemic, the hospital is happy to still be able to spread the Christmas cheer. The stockings have been handmade by volunteers for the past 18 years. 

Hospital officials said Christmas stockings will also be gifted to families with babies born during the month of December at their Santa Fe location. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
Lt. Governor Howie Morales gets involved after murder suspect is released from jail ahead of trial
Lt. Governor Howie Morales gets involved after murder suspect is released from jail ahead of trial
Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Presbyterian
Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Presbyterian
Albuquerque neighborhood to continue Christmas Eve luminaria tradition
Albuquerque neighborhood to continue Christmas Eve luminaria tradition
New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, 1,174 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, 1,174 additional COVID-19 cases