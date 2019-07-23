Volunteers needed for reading program expansion

"As they go through the year, they'll start to write full sentences. They learn a little bit about punctuation. They'll draw pictures and then describe what's going on in the picture to us,” said Dee.

This year, ABQ Reads is expanding to first grade at Whittier.

Principal Kimberly Fink says they need more tutors by September to pull it off.

"We're looking for about 40 to 45 volunteers still to fill the program," said Fink. "It takes about 70 volunteers per grade level to keep the program up and running."

Volunteers don’t need a degree to help out. All they need to do is pass a background check and have a passion for helping kids learn.

There will also be training.

Fink said the expansion is a sort of pilot program. If first grade tutoring works out, ABQ Reads could cover second and third grade levels later on.

If someone can’t volunteer from September to April, they can donate new or gently used books at the Chamber of Commerce.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.