Volunteers take new approach to make International District safer

“Infrastructure here in this area, economic development, and the opportunity for kids and families are really concerning to the partners of this project,” said Virginia Perez-Ortega, program coordinator at the Bernalillo County District Attorney. "The people most affected by any problem are the ones that have the solutions."

Volunteers are taking a new approach by planting trees in the neighborhood to reduce crime. They said if the area looks nicer then people are less likely to do bad things to ruin it.