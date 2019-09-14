Volunteers take new approach to make International District safer
Joy Wang
September 14, 2019 06:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Volunteers picked up needles and planted trees in the International District Saturday in a new push to make the community safer.
“Infrastructure here in this area, economic development, and the opportunity for kids and families are really concerning to the partners of this project,” said Virginia Perez-Ortega, program coordinator at the Bernalillo County District Attorney. "The people most affected by any problem are the ones that have the solutions."
Volunteers are taking a new approach by planting trees in the neighborhood to reduce crime. They said if the area looks nicer then people are less likely to do bad things to ruin it.
“There’s always an overlap on factors that contribute to crime,” Perez-Ortega said.
This neighborhood said they are ready to take matters into their own hands to fix it with the help of those around them.
“Maybe what seems to be minor things or little things, but the baby steps that are towards a brighter future,” Perez-Ortega said.
Credits
Created: September 14, 2019 06:45 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved