Voter-access bill advances in New Mexico Legislature | KOB 4

Voter-access bill advances in New Mexico Legislature

Voter-access bill advances in New Mexico Legislature

The Associated Press
Created: February 11, 2022 07:41 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democrat-backed bill to expand voting access in New Mexico is advancing toward a Senate floor vote. A legislative panel endorsed the bill on a 6-5 vote Thursday, clearing the way for debate on the Senate floor.

Lawmakers have until Feb. 17 to approve bills during a rapid-fire 30-day legislative session.

The bill as recently amended would make Election Day a holiday for public schools, provide convicted felons with the opportunity to register to vote as they exit prison and distribute mail-in ballots year-after-year to people who prefer them.

Currently, absentee ballots are available by request only for each election.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Church waits on green light from city to house homeless in parking lot
Church waits on green light from city to house homeless in parking lot
Sergio Almanza to face a judge Friday
Sergio Almanza to face a judge Friday
Roswell man spends more than 500 days hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
Roswell man spends more than 500 days hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19
Person critically injured in crash on NB I-25 off-ramp at Paseo
Person critically injured in crash on NB I-25 off-ramp at Paseo
Controversial plan to kill feral cows back on
Controversial plan to kill feral cows back on