Voter intimidation: Everything you need to know

“If you start telling them (a voter) that they’re wrong and that they should vote another way — that’s voter intimidation. As simple as that,” she said.

It’s also as simple as blocking a polling location entrance, photographing or recording voters, brandishing a weapon or discriminating against voters. Basically, any aggression in line or inside a polling location can be considered intimidation. It doesn’t just have to be physical harm.

As for what you wear at a polling location, your attire shouldn’t be a problem unless it shows a candidate’s name — that would be considered campaigning, which isn’t allowed within 100 feet from a polling spot.

Now, can an off-duty law enforcement officer in uniform carry their firearms while voting?

“If they’re voting, with their uniform, they’re welcomed to come in and vote in their uniform. Absolutely,” said Stover.

However, Stover said active law enforcement will not be at polling locations unless there’s a need for them. If anyone is a victim of intimidation, notify the presiding judge at the polls.