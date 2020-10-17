Voters across the metro area wait in long lines to cast their early ballot

Early voters like Walther said they weren’t sure if they’d feel comfortable voting in-person this year because of COVID, but said they felt safe to do so after hearing about the precautions the county and state have taken to keep people safe.

“We felt confident that we could stay safe, so we decided to mask up and bring our own pen and hand sanitizer and come do the thing in person today,” Walther said.

Eager voters across the metro said they wait was well worth it.

“People I know are ready for a change, but I think everybody is ready to make their voice heard. I'm really glad to see so many people voting. I know people who said they've never voted before that are voting in this election and that's the way it should always be,” Walthers added.

To find an early voting location in Bernalillo County, click here.