Voters approve amendment to overhaul New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission

“There's been a lot of frustration with a PRC certainly over the years with commissioners that did not have any qualifications,” he said. “Now we've gotten better at that, but still, there was a lot of frustration after we passed the Energy Transition Act,” he said.

This year, voters agreed to shift toward appointed commissioners.

“The reason for this change is to make sure we get the most qualified folks in these positions that are able to understand that and then implement the laws that exist here in the state of New Mexico as we go through a transition, obviously eventually away from kind of current oil and gas towards renewables,” Sen. Wirth said.

The five commissioners will serve through the end of 2022, including the newly-elected Democrats Cynthia Hall and Joseph Maestas.

The shift from five to three commissioners won’t happen until 2023. That’s when the governor, based on recommendations from a nominating commission, will pick three commissioners to serve six-year terms. The commissioners are also the ones who decide how much your utility bill is.

“There's a balance there obviously. The utility would like to get the highest return and consumers want to have it fair, and so it's really important that you have experts in this area who can make that determination,” Wirth said.

The makeup of the nominating commission will be determined during the next legislative session.