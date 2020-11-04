Voters approve amendment to overhaul New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission

Joy Wang
Updated: November 04, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: November 04, 2020 09:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new Public Regulation Commissioners who were elected Tuesday night have caused some confusion over an amendment that also passed on Election Day that allows Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to select those commissioners.
New Mexico State Sen. Peter Wirth (D-District 25) explained the distinction between the amendment and the newly-elected commissioners.
“What passed last night was a change from a five person elected public regulation commission to a three person appointed commission appointed by the governor from names submitted by a nominating commission,” Sen. Wirth said.
Wirth said there’s a reason why they’ve decided to go this route.
“There's been a lot of frustration with a PRC certainly over the years with commissioners that did not have any qualifications,” he said. “Now we've gotten better at that, but still, there was a lot of frustration after we passed the Energy Transition Act,” he said.
This year, voters agreed to shift toward appointed commissioners.
“The reason for this change is to make sure we get the most qualified folks in these positions that are able to understand that and then implement the laws that exist here in the state of New Mexico as we go through a transition, obviously eventually away from kind of current oil and gas towards renewables,” Sen. Wirth said.
The five commissioners will serve through the end of 2022, including the newly-elected Democrats Cynthia Hall and Joseph Maestas.
The shift from five to three commissioners won’t happen until 2023. That’s when the governor, based on recommendations from a nominating commission, will pick three commissioners to serve six-year terms. The commissioners are also the ones who decide how much your utility bill is.
“There's a balance there obviously. The utility would like to get the highest return and consumers want to have it fair, and so it's really important that you have experts in this area who can make that determination,” Wirth said.
The makeup of the nominating commission will be determined during the next legislative session.
