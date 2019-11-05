Voters approve APS bond worth nearly $300 million

“It may be more inconvenient but it'll be a lot safer,” he added.

In February, voters rejected a $900 million package that would have increased property taxes.

However, the mill levy and bond that passed on Tuesday will not raise taxes.

"So we have reduced our ask significantly so there's no tax increase,” Elder said.

“We are very hopeful people will support their schools and support their investment. We've built these buildings and we have to maintain them,” he said.