Voters approve APS bond worth nearly $300 million

Patrick Hayes
Updated: November 05, 2019 09:48 PM
Created: November 05, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Tuesday, voters approved a mill levy and proposed bond that will give Albuquerque Public Schools nearly $300 million.
The money will be used for urgent and basic repairs like leaky roofs and ADA improvements.
District officials also told KOB 4 that some of the money will be used to make sure students are safe.
"Perimeter fencing, classroom locks, door locks – you have to ring into a school,” said APS’ chief operating officer Scott Elder.
“It may be more inconvenient but it'll be a lot safer,” he added.
In February, voters rejected a $900 million package that would have increased property taxes.
However, the mill levy and bond that passed on Tuesday will not raise taxes.
"So we have reduced our ask significantly so there's no tax increase,” Elder said.
“We are very hopeful people will support their schools and support their investment. We've built these buildings and we have to maintain them,” he said.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company