Voters can still rectify rejected ballots in New Mexico

"A rejected ballot is really going to be in the case of absentee ballots, so if a county clerk receives a ballot back, lets say that it does not have the required information on it, it's missing a signature, or the last four digits of the social security number, those four digits are not accurate, the county clerk will then reject that ballot," Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said.

Voter are notified if their ballot is rejected, the secretary of state said. They can fix it, even after Election Day. If they don't, the ballot will not count.