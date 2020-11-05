Voters can still rectify rejected ballots in New Mexico

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A record number of voters cast their ballots by mail during the 2020 general election.
Some of the ballots were subject to rejection.
"A rejected ballot is really going to be in the case of absentee ballots, so if a county clerk receives a ballot back, lets say that it does not have the required information on it, it's missing a signature, or the last four digits of the social security number, those four digits are not accurate, the county clerk will then reject that ballot," Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said.
Voter are notified if their ballot is rejected, the secretary of state said. They can fix it, even after Election Day. If they don't, the ballot will not count.
"If the county clerk can get the information they need to go ahead and qualify that ballot. But if the voter doesn't respond, doesn't provide that information back then that ballot will remain uncounted, and therefore rejected," Toulouse Oliver said.
Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said 510 ballots were rejected in the county during the election.
"If it was rejected, we mail them a letter within 24 hours telling them it was rejected and why," she said.
People can check the status of their ballot at nmvote.org.
