Voters cast ballots in primary election amid extra safety precautions

Voters were asked to wear a mask, but polling officials were able to give out extras if people needed them.

Workers asked everyone to use social distancing, and there were markers on the floor to help people stay six feet apart.

Officials asked voters to be understanding of possible wait times. The extra guidelines meant the process moved more slowly than usual at times.

Many people who voted around midday in Albuquerque said they didn’t mind.

“It was not crowded. Everyone was friendly, and it went very smoothly,” Margene Gibbs said.

Many think everyone just needs to be more understanding these days.

“It was a nuisance but worth undertaking I guess,” Mike Daniels said. “I’m encouraged to see that there were so many people going in and out.”

Workers were cleaning each station in between voters.

“They’re extra vigilant about their cleaning. It was no harder than going to a grocery store, actually, ten times better,” Arellana Cordero said.

The events and celebrations that political parties and candidates participate in are scheduled to be different too. No speeches will be given in front of cheering crowds.

The Democratic Party will hold a virtual watch part at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Republican Party leaders say they’re following results at their headquarters.