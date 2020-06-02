Voters cast ballots in primary election amid extra safety precautions

Tommy Lopez
Updated: June 02, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: June 02, 2020 03:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Primary election day looked a lot different from a normal Tuesday in New Mexico. Thousands of people experienced the changes that were meant to keep everyone safe from coronavirus.
Turnout was steady, according to election officials in Albuquerque, and workers noticed an increase in people handing in absentee ballots in person. However, officials said early turnout appeared to be down from past primary elections.
A poll worker greeted people as they walked in to vote at the polling location at 15th and Lomas.
“Can you read this sign first before entering?”
Voters were asked to wear a mask, but polling officials were able to give out extras if people needed them.
Workers asked everyone to use social distancing, and there were markers on the floor to help people stay six feet apart.
Officials asked voters to be understanding of possible wait times. The extra guidelines meant the process moved more slowly than usual at times.
Many people who voted around midday in Albuquerque said they didn’t mind.
“It was not crowded. Everyone was friendly, and it went very smoothly,” Margene Gibbs said.
Many think everyone just needs to be more understanding these days.
“It was a nuisance but worth undertaking I guess,” Mike Daniels said. “I’m encouraged to see that there were so many people going in and out.”
Workers were cleaning each station in between voters.
“They’re extra vigilant about their cleaning. It was no harder than going to a grocery store, actually, ten times better,” Arellana Cordero said.
The events and celebrations that political parties and candidates participate in are scheduled to be different too. No speeches will be given in front of cheering crowds.
The Democratic Party will hold a virtual watch part at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live.
Republican Party leaders say they’re following results at their headquarters.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company