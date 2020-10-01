Voters could approve money to help with nursing shortage

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The University of New Mexico is asking voters to approve millions of dollars to pay for dozens of projects.
The passage of Go Bond C will provide UNM $155 million in funding without raising taxes.
A large portion, $30 million, would go to a new building for the Nursing and Population Health programs.
“Right now, the building we’re in, we share with the College of Pharmacy, and it’s fairly old, and believe it or not it used to be a Coke bottling plant, and it’s falling apart," said Dr. Christine Kasper, dean of the UNM College of Nursing.
According to the university, New Mexico needs 3,800 nurses.
Kasper said the current building is so small, they are forced to turn applicants away. A new building would allow for more applicants to enroll, according to Kasper.
Dr. Tracie Collins, dean of the College of Population Health, said the coronavirus shed a light on the need for more nurses, and the need to have experts in population health in the state.
"It’s hugely important that we have the space from this building to get all that work done," she said.
