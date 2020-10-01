Voters could approve money to help with nursing shortage

According to the university, New Mexico needs 3,800 nurses.

Kasper said the current building is so small, they are forced to turn applicants away. A new building would allow for more applicants to enroll, according to Kasper.

Dr. Tracie Collins, dean of the College of Population Health, said the coronavirus shed a light on the need for more nurses, and the need to have experts in population health in the state.

"It’s hugely important that we have the space from this building to get all that work done," she said.

