Voters reminded weapons, campaign material are not allowed at poling locations

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 16, 2020 03:17 PM
Created: October 16, 2020 03:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller laid out his plan Friday to keep polling locations free of voter intimidation and suppression.

“Unfortunately, we have already seen issues arise across the country as we head into election season,” Keller said. “But we know Albuquerque is different, and we plan to work closely with our partners to ensure that this election is carried out in safe, equitable way for everyone, no matter how you cast your vote.”

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is educating poll workers on each location’s limited occupancy requirements under the state Public Health Order. The Albuquerque Police Department will be working with other law enforcement agencies to respond to calls for service, according to the city. 

The city clerk also reminded people that deadly weapons, including guns, are not allowed at polling locations. Voters are also not allowed to display campaign material, like candidate shirts or hats, at polling sites.

Face coverings are required to vote in-person. Bernalillo County will be providing masks to ensure no one is turned away for not having a face covering.


