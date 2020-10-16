Voters reminded weapons, campaign material are not allowed at poling locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller laid out his plan Friday to keep polling locations free of voter intimidation and suppression.

“Unfortunately, we have already seen issues arise across the country as we head into election season,” Keller said. “But we know Albuquerque is different, and we plan to work closely with our partners to ensure that this election is carried out in safe, equitable way for everyone, no matter how you cast your vote.”