Voters to decide on $14 million for 24/7 homeless center in Albuquerque

Kai Porter
Updated: November 05, 2019 05:05 PM
Created: November 05, 2019 03:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Voters in Albuquerque were asked whether $14 million of bond money should be used to build a new homeless center.
Mayor Tim Keller said the 24/7 shelter would offer resources for people to transition out of homelessness.
However, the location of the facility has not been determined yet.
Keller claims the city's West Side shelter is no longer sustainable. It’s located 20 miles from downtown Albuquerque, and the city spends a million dollars a year busing people there.
“We decided that fundamentally the voters need to say are we going to invest in homelessness and if the answer is yes we'll go through a public process and of course go through city council and have multiple locations that people can evaluate in a public way,” Keller said.
