Voters to decide two Albuquerque runoff races Tuesday | KOB 4
Voters to decide two Albuquerque runoff races Tuesday

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 09, 2019 08:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Voters in Albuquerque will head to the polls Tuesday to decide two runoff races for city council.

The District 4 race between Republican Brook Bassan and Democrat Ane Romero just got a little more heated. A recent mailer sent by Bassan's campaign accused Romero of moving into the district just to run for office. It claimed that Romero filed to run for city council using her apartment address. 

Ane Romero said Bassan is lying to voters. 

"I've never moved to run for office," Romero said. "I've lived in this home that my husband and I purchased since 2016. We want to make sure people know the truth." 

Romero also posted some records, including her voter registration for 2014. 

KOB 4 also spoke with Bassan about the flyer, who stuck to her story. 

"She moved here in 2004, but she moved into the district right before the house election in 2016 to run for that seat," Bassan said. "I think then it's distinction without a difference." 

The District 2 runoff race also features Zack Quintero who is running against current city councilor Isaac Benton. 

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.


