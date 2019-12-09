Voters to decide two Albuquerque runoff races Tuesday

Romero also posted some records, including her voter registration for 2014.

KOB 4 also spoke with Bassan about the flyer, who stuck to her story.

"She moved here in 2004, but she moved into the district right before the house election in 2016 to run for that seat," Bassan said. "I think then it's distinction without a difference."

The District 2 runoff race also features Zack Quintero who is running against current city councilor Isaac Benton.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

