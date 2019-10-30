Voters to weigh in on 'Democracy Dollars' proposition Tuesday

Heather Ferguson with the nonprofit Common Cause said the program would give power back to small donors.

“What we are looking to do is re-empower the small donor class,” she said. “Right now, if you are a privately financed candidate, you're only talking to people who can write you large checks.”

Ferguson said Democracy Dollars would encourage more candidates to opt for public financing. In recent years, traditionally financed candidates have spent well over a million dollars on mayoral campaigns.

“What this will do is make those campaigns more viable to compete against publicly funded candidates,” Ferguson said.

The second part of the proposition will ask voters to allow publicly financed mayoral candidates to build their campaign coffers at the rate of $1.75 for every Albuquerque resident. Right now, candidates get $1 per resident.

“The people who are elected to public financing are beholden to no one but the people,” Ferguson said. “The people help to fund this through the city's general budget.”

Albuquerque attorney and GOP operate Pat Rogers said he sees flaws with Preposition-2. He is opposed to taxpayers shelling out so much money to politicians running campaigns.

“We do not have enough money to fund this thing,” Rogers said. “Keller's public funding was $550,000 last time, times 75%, you're well over $850,000—Democracy Dollars doubles that. That is almost $1.7 million for him and if there is another candidate—that's another $1.7 million.”

Rogers also points to the language in the proposals that mentions “Albuquerque residents”. Since the language does not specifically say “Albuquerque voters”, Rogers said he thinks it is possible that people who are not eligible to vote—like foreign residents or minors—may get Democracy Dollars.

“By saying residents, there will be entities arguing for non-citizens, it will happen,” he said. “Residency is a very loose concept particularly for people who are now in our city under the Sanctuary City provision. Those people can claim Albuquerque as their residence.”

Seattle, Washington is the only other city in the country that uses the Democracy Dollars program. So far the reviews about the program are mixed.