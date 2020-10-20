Voting absentee? Here's how to track your ballot in New Mexico

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 20. This year, election officials are enabling Intelligent Mail barcodes (IMb) to give tracking updates to voters in New Mexico.
“We have a great system here in New Mexico where voters can track their ballot from start to finish—almost like an Amazon order,” said Alex Curtas, the spokesperson for the secretary of state.
Curtas said the system was set in motion following the special legislative session in June, so it’s relatively new and not widely known. Voters are automatically signed up to receive tracking capabilities once the request an absentee ballot at nmvote.org.
Curtas said the voter information portal will have a section titled “Find My Registration and Election Information." Once it’s clicked, the user will be redirected to the registration information page.
A few questions like first and last name, date of birth will need to be filled out in order to access the tracking tab. That’s where people will be able to see when the county clerk received their absentee application, the status of the application and the reason of the status.
Folks can also see when the ballot was mailed to them and when it’s received by the clerk.
“This is one of the transparency measures we have in place here in New Mexico that really should build voter confidence,” he said.
If there are issues with the ballot, such as the clerk not receiving it, people should reach out directly to their county clerk.
Curtas also said the United States Postal Service scans the barcode to offer tracking. However, a USPS spokesperson said election officials are responsible for updating the website.
