Voting absentee? Here's how to track your ballot in New Mexico

A few questions like first and last name, date of birth will need to be filled out in order to access the tracking tab. That’s where people will be able to see when the county clerk received their absentee application, the status of the application and the reason of the status.

Folks can also see when the ballot was mailed to them and when it’s received by the clerk.

“This is one of the transparency measures we have in place here in New Mexico that really should build voter confidence,” he said.

If there are issues with the ballot, such as the clerk not receiving it, people should reach out directly to their county clerk.

Curtas also said the United States Postal Service scans the barcode to offer tracking. However, a USPS spokesperson said election officials are responsible for updating the website.

To check on your absentee ballot, click here.