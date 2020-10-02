Voting rights groups organize hotline to report interference | KOB 4
Voting rights groups organize hotline to report interference

Voting rights groups organize hotline to report interference

The Associated Press
Updated: October 02, 2020 07:12 AM
Created: October 02, 2020 07:11 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voting rights organizations in New Mexico have announced a nonpartisan voter protection program intended to make it easier for people to report election interference and seek out consultation on other problems at the polls or with absentee ballots.

On Thursday, Common Cause New Mexico and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico said they are establishing a hotline in English and Spanish that will be staffed by attorneys, law students and those with a legal background who are familiar with the New Mexico Election Code.

President Donald Trump continued his assault on the integrity of the U.S. elections during the first presidential debate this week.

The hotline number is 866-OUR-VOTE (888-839-8682) or, for Spanish speakers, 888-VE-Y-VOTA.


