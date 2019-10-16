Walk to End Alzheimer's raises funds, awareness about disease | KOB 4
Walk to End Alzheimer's raises funds, awareness about disease

Casey Torres
October 16, 2019 09:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Millions of people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. Carol Birks’ mom is one of them.

"She's hysterically funny, and she always has been,” Birks said about her mom. Her mom was diagnosed with the brain disease last year.

However, Birks had been worrying about her mother’s risk since 2013.

"I kind of knew in my heart all along that this is where we were headed cause her own mom died of Alzheimer's disease in 1999,” she said.

She said after being diagnosed, her mother’s passion for cooking and singing while doing so – started going away.

"I realized she was going downhill,” she said.

Birks’ mother is doing well right now, but Birks wants to do more for others living with the disease or for caregivers. That’s why she volunteers at the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter.

She stops by doctor clinics and leaves pamphlets with resources for anyone affected. She is trying to raise awareness.

One of her favorite ways to raise awareness is with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser.

"It gives me hope to see this many people out there aware and wanting to help find a cure," she said. "And coming together with others who understand what they're going through."

This year, the walk is happening Saturday at the Hoffmantown Church in northeast Albuquerque. Registration is at 8:30am.

Birks said this event means the world to her, so she hopes more people will join the fight against Alzheimer’s.

"I don't feel alone on this journey when I'm with all of these people,” she said.

For more information, click here.

