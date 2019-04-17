Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog

The couple offered a $1,000 reward for their dog’s safe return.

Hubbard received a message on Facebook from someone who was selling their dog.

“I just knew her markings and she looked scared,” Hubbard said.

Rael met Alric Julian Garcia and Kiona Ficklin and paid $80 for their dog.

“When we did get her back, she did have a hip injury,” Rael said. “She smelled like cigarette smoke and she had fleas for about two weeks afterwards.”

Rael recorded the encounter and turned the video over to police.

Garcia and Ficklin were charged.

Police said the pair also had warrants out for their arrest.