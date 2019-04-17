Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog

Joy Wang
April 17, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people are accused of breaking into a home in the Nob Hill area and stealing jewelry, a TV and the homeowners' dog.

Advertisement

Ben Rael and his Fiance, Adrienne Hubbard, posted about the incident online.

“It's awful. It's the worst feeling on earth,” Rael said.

The couple offered a $1,000 reward for their dog’s safe return.

Hubbard received a message on Facebook from someone who was selling their dog.

“I just knew her markings and she looked scared,” Hubbard said.

Rael met Alric Julian Garcia and Kiona Ficklin and paid $80 for their dog.

“When we did get her back, she did have a hip injury,” Rael said. “She smelled like cigarette smoke and she had fleas for about two weeks afterwards.”

Rael recorded the encounter and turned the video over to police.

Garcia and Ficklin were charged.

Police said the pair also had warrants out for their arrest.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: April 17, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: April 17, 2019 08:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man sentenced to probation for killing his brother
Man sentenced to probation for killing his brother
Father of 6 killed in car crash in NE Heights
Father of 6 killed in car crash in NE Heights
High-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI
Robert Gorence
Woman meets mystery man who found her dogs, repaired her fence
Woman meets mystery man who found her dogs, repaired her fence
Lawsuit: Corrections officers sexually abused inmate
Lawsuit: Corrections officers sexually abused inmate
Advertisement




Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog
Wanted criminals accused of breaking into couple's home, stealing their dog
Job postings fuel rumors about future of Torrance County Detention Facility
Job postings fuel rumors about future of Torrance County Detention Facility
E-Scooter share program could roll into Albuquerque in May
E-Scooter share program could roll into Albuquerque in May
Teachers union backs increased pay raise for support staff
Teachers union backs increased pay raise for support staff
Youth BLAST: A place for at-risk teens, young adults to seek help
Youth BLAST: A place for at-risk teens, young adults to seek help