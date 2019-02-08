Wanted teenager back in custody
February 08, 2019 10:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - 17-year-old Adrian Nieto, who had failed to return to the Boys Reintegration Center, has been found and taken back into custody.
State police had been searching for Nieto since Feb. 4 when he cut off his GPS ankle monitor.
He has been booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.
