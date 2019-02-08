Wanted teenager back in custody | KOB 4
Wanted teenager back in custody

Christina Rodriguez
February 08, 2019 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - 17-year-old Adrian Nieto, who had failed to return to the Boys Reintegration Center, has been found and taken back into custody.

State police had been searching for Nieto since Feb. 4 when he cut off his GPS ankle monitor.  

He has been booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: February 08, 2019 10:06 PM
Created: February 08, 2019 08:32 PM

