Warden at state prison placed on leave pending misconduct investigation

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 17, 2021 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Leon Martinez, the warden of the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe, has been placed on administrative leave.
A spokesperson with the New Mexico Department of Corrections confirmed that Martinez is facing misconduct allegations.
State prison officials would not release the details of the alleged misconduct.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
