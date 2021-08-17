Warden at state prison placed on leave pending misconduct investigation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Warden at state prison placed on leave pending misconduct investigation

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 17, 2021 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Leon Martinez, the warden of the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe, has been placed on administrative leave.

A spokesperson with the New Mexico Department of Corrections confirmed that Martinez is facing misconduct allegations.

State prison officials would not release the details of the alleged misconduct.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico to reimplement indoor mask mandate; require vaccination in high-risk settings
New Mexico to reimplement indoor mask mandate; require vaccination in high-risk settings
COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test required for NM State Fair admission
COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test required for NM State Fair admission
NE Albuquerque gas station homicide suspect arrested
NE Albuquerque gas station homicide suspect arrested
DA Torrez: Parents of Juan Saucedo Jr. could face charges
DA Torrez: Parents of Juan Saucedo Jr. could face charges
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 1,776 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period