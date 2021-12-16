Warrant issued for man accused of fatal hit-and-run outside River of Lights

According to the warrant, anonymous tips led police to Almanza's Facebook page, which they say shows pictures of the exact same off-road vehicle involved in the deadly crash. They also obtained a video that shows Almanza drinking at El Sinaloense Mariscos and Grill, near Central and San Mateo, and leaving about 15 minutes before the crash.

A criminal complaint said someone who identified himself as "a good friend" of Almanza connected the dots for police and told them that Almanza told him "something bad happened."

Investigators said video of the crash shows the off-road vehicle was going 50 mph – 20 mph over the speed limit. The light at Central and Tingley was red for seven seconds before the off-road vehicle sped through.

APD told KOB 4 police served a warrant at Almanza's home in Belen Thursday, but it appears he has fled. He is now considered a fugitive on the run.

