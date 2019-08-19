Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times

Gomez's girlfriend, Jeannine Willard told police that Gomez noticed a man parked and said he was going to "rob the person."

Willard told officers that Gomez approached Gurule and told him that he was being "robbed and that he better start running."

When Gurule did not take off, Willard said Gomez shot Gurule multiple times. She said her boyfriend then put Gurule's body in the back of his own truck and then dumped it in a drainage ditch.

Willard said she and Gomez cleaned the interior of the truck before torching it.

Willard claims Gomez threatened to kill her if she said anything.

Detectives searched Gomez's home and found ammunition, a handgun and gasoline containers.

Gomez is being held at the Valencia County Detention Center.

Willard is facing charges related to using Gurule's bank card. She has been released from jail pending trial on those charges. Authorities have not said if they plan to charge her with more crimes.