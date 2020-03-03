Warrants issued for couple guilty in guardian fraud case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge issued bench warrants Monday for the former president of a now-defunct nonprofit that provided guardianship services for vulnerable and special needs clients and her husband after they both failed to appear for sentencing for money laundering and other crimes.

Susan Harris, 73, was facing a minimum of 30 years in prison while her husband, William Harris, faced seven years for crimes related to the embezzlement of an estimated $10 million.