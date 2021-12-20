Warrants name suspects in homicide outside SW Albuquerque home

"He went out there to protect his brother and he walked outside and from the car and my car, they just opened fire. They shot my son five times, he didn't even have a chance. I watched my son die right in front of my face."

KOB 4 spoke to Otero multiple times this year as she's continued her quest for justice.

“And, you know, we really feel like every time that a new homicide is done, our kids' cases are getting placed on the back burner,” said Otero.

Newly-filed search warrants name 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes and 17-year-old Adrian Avila as suspects in Elias' murder.

According to the warrant, Dukes, Avila, and others carried out more than one carjacking.

On Feb. 10 -- the warrant says Dukes lured a victim to Alvarado Park in northeast Albuquerque. There, that victim said two armed men carjacked him, In this case, no one was hurt.

The next day, Dukes allegedly lured Elias Otero's brother to the same park but things did not play out the same way.

"My youngest son was carjacked and they didn't want just the car, they wanted money too. So my youngest son drove to my older son - Elias' house. My older son came out to protect his brother and he was gunned down,” said Otero.

Court filings detail that in the following months, police got warrants, giving them access to social media records and phone records for Dukes.

Through those, they were able to connect Dukes to Avila. It turns out, this isn't the first homicide Avila is believed to be involved with.

The documents also connect Avila to a homicide at Lasseter Park in August 2020.

Police are now searching for both Dukes and Avila.

