Warren taps US Rep. Deb Haaland, 2 others as ‘co-chairs’

The Associated Press
Updated: November 22, 2019 11:37 AM
Created: November 22, 2019 11:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has named U.S. Reps. Deb Haaland, Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter as her campaign co-chairs.
Warren made the announcement Friday on social media with a video of the congresswomen at her campaign rallies.
Haaland of Albuquerque is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House.
Pressley was elected to her Boston-area seat after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a primary last year. She is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.
Porter’s represents a district south of Los Angeles.
It was not immediately clear what role the co-chairs will play in the campaign.
It's my honor to have @Deb4CongressNM, @KatiePorterOC, and @AyannaPressley as my Campaign Co-Chairs. Big structural change can't wait, and we'll fight for it—together. pic.twitter.com/ZnI2xat8xN— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 22, 2019
