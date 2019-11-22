Warren taps US Rep. Deb Haaland, 2 others as ‘co-chairs’ | KOB 4
Warren taps US Rep. Deb Haaland, 2 others as ‘co-chairs’

The Associated Press
Updated: November 22, 2019 11:37 AM
Created: November 22, 2019 11:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has named U.S. Reps. Deb Haaland, Ayanna Pressley and Katie Porter as her campaign co-chairs.
    
Warren made the announcement Friday on social media with a video of the congresswomen at her campaign rallies.

Haaland of Albuquerque is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House.
    
Pressley was elected to her Boston-area seat after defeating a Democratic incumbent in a primary last year. She is the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.
    
Porter’s represents a district south of Los Angeles.
    
It was not immediately clear what role the co-chairs will play in the campaign.

