Suspect in custody after shooting on Washington Middle School property

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 13, 2021 02:28 PM
Created: August 13, 2021 01:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Washington Middle School was dismissed early Friday after the school was put on a lockdown. 

All APD units responded to reports of a shooting at Washington Middle School Friday. Officers confirmed that a shooting happened. 

APS Executive Director Monica Armenta said they are in the process of notifying parents. She said students were "maybe" involved in the shooting.

According to a witness at the scene, six shots were fired and one person was hurt. The victim was transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. 

A parent at the scene said a fight occurred Thursday and a student threatened to bring a gun to school Friday. 

APD confirmed there is no further threat to the public. 

This is a developing story and further details will be updated at kob.com 


