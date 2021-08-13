Suspect in custody after shooting on Washington Middle School property

Photo: Justine Lopez
Photo: Justine Lopez
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 13, 2021 02:28 PM
Created: August 13, 2021 01:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Washington Middle School was dismissed early Friday after the school was put on a lockdown.
All APD units responded to reports of a shooting at Washington Middle School Friday. Officers confirmed that a shooting happened.
APS Executive Director Monica Armenta said they are in the process of notifying parents. She said students were "maybe" involved in the shooting.
According to a witness at the scene, six shots were fired and one person was hurt. The victim was transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody. The incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m.
A parent at the scene said a fight occurred Thursday and a student threatened to bring a gun to school Friday.
APD confirmed there is no further threat to the public.
One person getting taken away in handcuffs. No word from police yet. Waiting for a supervisor. pic.twitter.com/N9x8p5WoIe— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) August 13, 2021
This is a developing story and further details will be updated at kob.com
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company