Wasp attack injures Albuquerque couple
Grace Reader
August 25, 2019 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Some common backyard pests are creating a big problem for an Albuquerque couple, even sending one of them to the emergency room.
Deborrah Grant said she was in the backyard with her husband trying to kill a snake when they were attacked by wasps.
“When they started stinging me they had gotten on my glasses,” Grant said. “Then they followed my glasses back and then they stung me repetitiously right behind the ear."
Her husband was stung too.
“It's like we're under attack,” she said. “We can't use our yard, we can't go outside, we had to quit composting, we can't weed the garden.”
There is not a lot the couple can do. The source of all this trouble is not even in their yard. They are working with the neighbor that has the hive to exterminate the pests—but so far no luck.
B & Y Pest Control said wasps can be a bit more aggressive during this time of year, but they get a lot of calls about wasps year-round.
They said the best way to get rid of wasps is to call a pest control group and have them exterminated as soon as possible.
Credits
Grace Reader
Updated: August 25, 2019 06:24 PM
Created: August 25, 2019 06:18 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved