Wasp attack injures Albuquerque couple

Her husband was stung too.

“It's like we're under attack,” she said. “We can't use our yard, we can't go outside, we had to quit composting, we can't weed the garden.”

There is not a lot the couple can do. The source of all this trouble is not even in their yard. They are working with the neighbor that has the hive to exterminate the pests—but so far no luck.

B & Y Pest Control said wasps can be a bit more aggressive during this time of year, but they get a lot of calls about wasps year-round.

They said the best way to get rid of wasps is to call a pest control group and have them exterminated as soon as possible.