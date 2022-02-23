WATCH: City officials, APD chief discuss APS bus rollover | KOB 4
WATCH: City officials, APD chief discuss APS bus rollover

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 23, 2022 07:04 PM
Created: February 23, 2022 06:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –  Authorities are investigating a school bus rollover crash in southwest Albuquerque, at Gibson and Messina Drive.

30 students were on the bus at the time of the crash - several students were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver of the Mustang.

None of the injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

