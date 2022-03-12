Watch: Memorial for fallen Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran

Christina Rodriguez
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A public memorial service was held in Rio Rancho Saturday to honor the life and service of Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Following the service, a procession departed from the Rio Rancho Events Center to the Berardinelli Funeral Home in Santa Fe.
Click on the video above to watch the full memorial service.
