Watch: Memorial for fallen Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Watch: Memorial for fallen Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 12, 2022 04:18 PM
Created: March 12, 2022 03:02 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A public memorial service was held in Rio Rancho Saturday to honor the life and service of Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Following the service, a procession departed from the Rio Rancho Events Center to the Berardinelli Funeral Home in Santa Fe.

Click on the video above to watch the full memorial service.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Warrant issued for boyfriend of homicide victim
Warrant issued for boyfriend of homicide victim
NMMI cadet reported missing
NMMI cadet reported missing
Hundreds gather to remember fallen Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran
Hundreds gather to remember fallen Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran
Watch: Memorial for fallen Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran
Watch: Memorial for fallen Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran
Man accused of murder claims self-defense
Man accused of murder claims self-defense